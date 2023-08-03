Another upcoming music festival has decided to remove Kelly Khumalo from their lineup

This decision comes at a time when the singer's name had been brought up numerous times during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

This is the second festival to drop Kelly Khumalo from its lineup, the first being the Tribute to Women festival

Kelly Khumalo has once again been relieved of her duties to perform at another event amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Maseru Jazz Festival heeds the call to remove Kelly Khumalo from the lineup

Announcing the decision to remove Kelly Khumalo from the lineup, Maseru Jazz Festival said in a statement that the singer had been relieved from her duties.

She was due to perform at the star-studded event, which will be taking place on 24 September.

Festival goers will not see the Empini hitmaker gracing the stage at the Maseru Park and Entertainment in Bokone, Mafikeng.

“As Maseru Park, we have seen comments on social media about one of our guest performers, which brought attention to the need to inform our public and society. We respect the professionalism of the legal team and the ongoing processes.”

Without trying to imply anything, the event stated they believed Kelly was innocent until proven otherwise by the court.

The statement also states that they wish to protect the event's integrity.

"We apologize to all those who Love Kelly let us give her and her team time to deal with the situation regarding the current court situation."

Tribute to Women Festival drops Kelly Khumalo from the lineup

The Maseru Jazz Festival is the second event to drop the singer. This week, the Tribute to Women concert announced their decision to cancel Kelly from the event, stating similar reasons to the Jazz organisers.

It will be taking place on 12 August and will see some of the big names in entertainment, including Mafikizolo, Amanda Black, Nkosazana Duaghter, Kabza De Small, and Pabi Cooper.

Ntsiki Mazwai questions why Sjava survived the chopping block at the Tribute to Women event

Reacting to the statement sent out by the organisers, Ntsiki Mazwai said she does not support them dropping Kelly but keeping Sjava.

"And Sjava still on the lineup."

Mazwai got dragged for mentioning this on Twitter.

Kelly Khumalo unbothered, promotes her upcoming Gospel Explosion show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo continued to promote her upcoming Gospel Explosion event.

She asked her fans if they had bought tickets to her upcoming event and ignored the noise caused by the events.

