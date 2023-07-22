Senzo Meyiwa: Zandile Explains Kelly Khumalo’s Regret Over Relationship With Late Soccer Star in 2013 Texts
- Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Khumalo has taken the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
- Text messages from 2013 between Zandile and Kelly Khumalo were admitted as evidence as they had information about how Kelly felt about the late soccer star
- South Africans have been fascinated to watch Zandile Khumalo give her version of events the night Senzo Meyiwas was gunned down
Zandile Khumalo has been the talk of the town as is in court for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer is siblings with Afro Soul artist Kelly Khumalo and was also present the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.
Messages between the sisters were presented to the court, which accepted them as evidence. Kelly Khumalo was open with Zandile in messages from a dedace ago.
Kelly Khumalo admitted being unhappy in relationship with the late Senzo Meyiwa
According to TimesLIVE, songstress Kelly Khumalo wrote to her sister that she regretted allowing Senzo in her life. She texted:
"Sometimes feel that Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life and I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him via SMS. The SMS would not go. I feel like God is deliberately sabotaging me by keeping this man in my life.”
Zandile explains Kelly Khumalo's bleak texts about Senzo Meyiwa
Kelly's younger sibling Zandile Khumalo said her sister's distress was because the soccer player could not choose between Kelly and his wife, Mandisa. The latter is Senzo's wife, and the soccer star allegedly had an affair with Kelly Khumalo during their marriage.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: accused 2 adds to official version of events revealing connection to co-accused
Senzo Meyiwa underway again with Zandie Khumalo taking the stand
Zandie Khumalo has been in the headlines for her appearance in the court trial since its delays. The singer has made headlines for her behaviour in court, including fussing over her hair and crying.
Mzansi side-eyes Zandile Khumalo's testimony about Senzo Meyiwa's shooting
Briefly News previously reported that With the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starting afresh, Zandile Khumalo has been called to the stand as the state's first witness.
Khumalo was previously under cross-examination when Judge Tshifiwa Maumela presided over the case. The presiding new judge, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, started the case de novo (from the beginning).
During her witness testimony, Khumalo recalled the moments that followed after the late Orlando Pirates soccer star was shot by one of the assailants.
Source: Briefly News