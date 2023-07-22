Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Khumalo has taken the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Text messages from 2013 between Zandile and Kelly Khumalo were admitted as evidence as they had information about how Kelly felt about the late soccer star

South Africans have been fascinated to watch Zandile Khumalo give her version of events the night Senzo Meyiwas was gunned down

Zandile Khumalo has been the talk of the town as is in court for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer is siblings with Afro Soul artist Kelly Khumalo and was also present the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Zandile Khumalo discussed Kelly Khumalo's texts where she expressed how much she wanted to leave the late Senzo Meyiwa. Image: Instgram/ @zandie_khumalo_gumede/ @kellykhumaloza/Instagram/Anesh Debiky

Messages between the sisters were presented to the court, which accepted them as evidence. Kelly Khumalo was open with Zandile in messages from a dedace ago.

Kelly Khumalo admitted being unhappy in relationship with the late Senzo Meyiwa

According to TimesLIVE, songstress Kelly Khumalo wrote to her sister that she regretted allowing Senzo in her life. She texted:

"Sometimes feel that Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life and I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him via SMS. The SMS would not go. I feel like God is deliberately sabotaging me by keeping this man in my life.”

Zandile explains Kelly Khumalo's bleak texts about Senzo Meyiwa

Kelly's younger sibling Zandile Khumalo said her sister's distress was because the soccer player could not choose between Kelly and his wife, Mandisa. The latter is Senzo's wife, and the soccer star allegedly had an affair with Kelly Khumalo during their marriage.

Senzo Meyiwa underway again with Zandie Khumalo taking the stand

Zandie Khumalo has been in the headlines for her appearance in the court trial since its delays. The singer has made headlines for her behaviour in court, including fussing over her hair and crying.

Mzansi side-eyes Zandile Khumalo's testimony about Senzo Meyiwa's shooting

Briefly News previously reported that With the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starting afresh, Zandile Khumalo has been called to the stand as the state's first witness.

Khumalo was previously under cross-examination when Judge Tshifiwa Maumela presided over the case. The presiding new judge, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, started the case de novo (from the beginning).

During her witness testimony, Khumalo recalled the moments that followed after the late Orlando Pirates soccer star was shot by one of the assailants.

