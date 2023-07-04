The high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to start from scratch after Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's suspension

Meyiwa's family was told that a new judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, will preside over the proceedings

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Judge Maumela for tardiness in his other cases

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's illness and suspension have thrown a spanner in the works for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

A new Judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, will r preside over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, taking over from Judge Tshifiwa Maumela. Image: @unisa/Twitter, Lefty Shivambu/Getty Image, @Sli_Masikane/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The entire trial may have to start afresh after a new judge was appointed to preside over the matter.

Senzo Meyiwa's family told new judge will preside over murder trial

Meyiwa's family was told on Monday evening, 4 July, that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was taking over from Judge Maumela, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The trial began in April 2022 and has been plagued by countless delays from the onset. Now the change in judges is going to create the biggest delay yet.

Legal expert explains how Senzo Meyiwa murder trial may move forward with new judge

Speaking to eNCA, a legal expert from the University of Johannesburg Law Clinic, Elton Hart, said that Judge Mokgoatlheng may rely on Judge Maumela's notes, but the best way forward would be to start the trial fresh.

Hart claimed that witnesses who have testified might be called to the stand again so that the new presiding judge can assess their demeanour to determine credibility.

Even if Judge Mokgoatlheng decides to pick up from where Maumela left off, any of the five accused can file an application to start the trial from scratch, arguing that not doing so would be prejudicial.

South Africans frustrated that Senzo Meyiwa trial to start afresh

Below are some comments:

@SifundoSigcino complained:

"This case is going nowhere. Yes, when a new presiding officer is appointed for whatever reason, the case restarts."

@NRDuma said:

"Another old person to preside over this case, he too soon might be ill and have a new one. How I wish they also change the prosecutor Baloyi guy."

@AndileZweni added:

"It will take forever for the Meyiwa family to see justice being done for the loss of their son."

@MvulazanaN said:

"We welcome you, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng. We have an urgent business to conclude. Please take us seriously."

@Xolani19999418 asked:

"This is a soapy no longer a case do you agree?"

@ThabisoTema commented:

"This is devastating news for the family and for anyone wanting to see #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa."

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to July as presiding judge Maumela “may be ill for a long time”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the murder trial of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed to 17 July.

A News24 report says the Gauteng High Court heard after a long delay that the presiding judge, Tshifiwa Maumela, fell ill and "may not be available for a long time."

Breaking the news in a court where the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa on 26 October 2014 appeared is acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, who said he and the legal teams need to finalise the trial as soon as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News