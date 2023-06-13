Yet another delay has hit the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and there is the possibility it may have to start from scratch

Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is battling a health crisis which resulted in the proceedings being postponed to 17 July

Legal expert Elton Hart claims that the trial may start afresh if the accused request a substitute judge

PRETORIA - Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's health crisis may throw a spanner in the works of the Senzo Meyiwa trial proceedings.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been delayed as Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela deals with a health crisis. Image: @politikibot/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

The courts face the possibility of starting the trial afresh if Maumela has to be replaced by a new presiding judge.

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed as Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela battles health crisis

The murder trial proceedings were set to resume in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 12 June, with Zandile Khumalo continuing her testimony, EWN reported.

The proceedings were postponed to 17 July because Judge Maumela is not well and might be ill for a long time.

Legal expert explains how Maumela's illness may impact Senzo Meyiwa trial

Speaking to eNCA, legal expert Elton Hart said the possibility of Maumela being replaced by another judge with have severe consequences for the prosecution.

Hart said that if any of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa can prove that the new judge might be prejudicial, they might apply for a substitute judge, which will result in the trial starting from scratch.

Hart added:

"The new person can look at the new evidence, but that will delay the matter extensively, and that might open the door for the accused to bring bail."

Prospect of Senzo Meyiwa trial starting afresh sets South Africans on edge

Below are some comments:

@Barbara94062061 speculated:

"Maybe that is the plan. Especially for the music man."

@KimbreyMorag complained:

"More citizen tax money will be used once again, which is so needed for necessities."

@ntombik3 questioned:

"What games are these ppl playing vele mara?"

@tladi_gm claimed:

"These are all results of arresting and trying everything to prosecute the wrong people..."

@memphis__jaz criticised:

"This trial is a joke."

@Tebza172 said:

"This Meyiwa case won't end if the judge will be replaced. By the year 2025, it will a cold case."

