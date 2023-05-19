South Africans questioned Zandile Khumalo's emotional testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Online commentators suggested her tears were insincere, comparing her performance to a TV show

Public scepticism arose as doubts surrounded Zandile's display of emotions during the trial

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi peeps were not buying Zandie's tears after the singer had an emotional outburst in the Meyiwa trial. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandile "Zandie" Khumalo, who was present during the alleged house robbery that led to the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, took the stand in the high court in Pretoria to give evidence against the accused.

Zandie had an emotional outburst during the Meyiwa trial upon seeing Senzo's accused killer

However, her emotional outburst during her testimony has sparked doubts and garnered criticism on social media. Zandile became visibly upset as she described the impact the incident had on her family's life.

@Newzroom405 reported:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"[WATCH] Zandile Khumalo breaks into tears as she points at Accused No. 2 as one of the intruders who came into her family home on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed. #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

Mzansi was not phased by Zandie's tears and believed her outburst was all acting

While she passionately expressed her grief and frustration, online commentators suggested that her tears were insincere and likened her performance to that of a TV show.

@Sir_elleassgeh said:

"Lol oscar award-winning actress."

@SlungileK said:

"She’s auditioning for uZalo lo"

@Candle_Kerese said:

"What a performance!!!! Standing ovation!!"

@RMorobe said:

"Welele."

@mnguni069 tweeted:

"Circus."

@ChairmanEN7 tweeted:

"That's why she didn't want her testimony televised because she was scared people would this crying is choreographed."

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Zandie Khumalo reveals Kelly Khumalo was attacked by footballer's wife, Mandisa

In a previous story, Briefly News reported that Zandie had alleged Kelly Khumalo to have been assaulted by Senzo's wife, Mandisa.

In a shocking turn of events during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, it has come to light that Kelly Khumalo was allegedly assaulted by Mandisa, the wife of the late soccer star.

According to Zandie Khumalo, after receiving the devastating news of Senzo's passing in the hospital, Mandisa forcefully entered the room along with some companions and physically attacked Kelly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News