Zandi Khumalo reprised her seat on the witness stand at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria High Court

Khumalo was overcome with emotions while she detailed the night the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down

Judge Tshifhiwa Maulema had to call Khumalo to order after she directly addressed accused number five

PRETORIA - Zandi Khumalo could not contain her emotions while giving her testimony about Senzo Meyiwa's murder in the Pretoria High Court.

Zandi Khumalo had an emotional outburst while testifying during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in Pretoria High Court. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram & stock photo/Getty Images

Khumalo was telling the court about the night the beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down at her mother's Vosloorus home when she had an emotional outburst.

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa case laugh during Zandi Khumalo's testimony

The outburst was triggered after she pointed out accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the intruders who broke into the Vosloorus house, SowetanLIVE reported.

While she cried and struggled to regain composure, accused number four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, started shaking his head and whispering to accused number five, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Zandi responded by shouting:

"Are you guys aware of what you did to our lives? Are you aware of what you have done to us as a family and the damage you have caused?”

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela quickly interjected and instructed Khumalo not to address the accused directly, while Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, the legal representation of accused number one and Ntanzi, objected to Khumalo's outburst.

Zandi Khumalo requests media blackout during Senzo Meyiwa trial testimony

There had been delays in the trial proceeding earlier in the week after Khumalo requested a media blackout during her testimony to protect her from public scrutiny, SABC News reported.

Judge Maumela agreed that video would not be broadcast live but ruled that audio of Khumalo's testimony would be permitted.

South African believe Zandi Khumalo's emotional outburst was an act

Below are some comments:

Joseph Kingpoet Mosime claimed:

"She's pulling a stunt, those who were in the house need to be locked up like the suspects that are arrested, and the truth will come out."

Jabulani Rangwetsi added:

"The lawyer said, "You must show emotions" she did."

Eliam Prince said:

"She reminds me of Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp."

Khuthadzo Keezy Mesediac Madala demanded:

"Judge Maumela must sentence this thing to 200 years she's playing."

Sello Nkoana stated:

"She claims to be a celebrity after all, surely she is an actor."

