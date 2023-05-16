Esphambanweni hitmaker Kelly Khumalo posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing and singing

News sources claimed the clip wasn't only for fun, but it was also a dig at her sister Zandie Khumalo, who sought to testify off camera in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

South Africans reacted to Kelly's clip post by trying to convince her to persuade Zandie to withdraw her request

Zandie Khumalo taking a stand at the Senzo Meyiwa trial has sparked speculation about her relationship with her sister Kelly Khumalo.

Mzansi blasted Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo for delaying the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Kelly shaded Zandie after she received a lot of backlash on social media for seeking to testify without the media's presence.

The news outlet said Kelly posted a video of herself jamming to a gospel tune. In the caption, the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker stated that she is fearless.

"Kuvele kuchitheke izishebo when this kind of worship takes place! Not to mention the same weather and similar fur….. FEAR IS NOT MY FUTURE ! "

Mzansi blasts Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo

It didn't take long for Mzansi to swarm Kelly's comments section. They dragged her and Zandie for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the court to solve Senzo's murder case as quickly as possible.

@tenhlanhla_khumalo said:

"I love you so much Mntungwa, but please ask your younger sister to remain silent when the ongoing case is concerned. She contradicts herself too much. You, on the other hand, have been advised by your lawyer and your team in whatever you have been saying while she has been venting and ranting online."

@aphiwedacks shared:

"Kelly, tell your sister to withdraw her application in court and testify in front of cameras."

@hustlequeen06 posted:

"It's high time you stop with the drama. We want justice for Senzo."

@vavah_zanele replied:

"Le video wasn't necessary ke ntombi."

@1morethanmore commented:

"A spit on the Meyiwa's pain disguised as worship."

nokuthula2004 wrote:

"I feel like she posted this on purpose. Don't comment. These khumalo girls can't be trusted."

Kelly Khumalo responds to netizens criticising her for having fun while the Senzo Meyiwa trial is underway

As the "hate" in the comments intensified, Kelly began confronting trolls individually. In response to a fan who assisted her in returning the heat to those condemning her, Kelly stated that she does not fear them since their claims are baseless.

"They should keep watching this time beze namaCamp chair, laba bacabanga ukuthi ngiyabesaba abeze bonke I’m not going to fold ngenxa yamabully and their unfounded accusations. Voetsek!"

