Zandie Khumalo's refusal to have her testimony recorded during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial sparked public disappointment and frustration

Zandie Khumalo faced backlash on social media for seemingly mocking the trial with her mischievous comments

Critics accused Zandie of disrespecting the judicial system and undermining the seriousness of the case

Zandie Khumalo's responses to social media backlash have fans questioning her appreciation of the severity of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

The ongoing trial of Senzo Meyiwa's murder case has garnered significant attention and speculation in South Africa. Commencing on 15 May, the trial has featured the testimonies of various witnesses.

However, all eyes were on Zandie Khumalo as she was expected to take the stand and provide insight into the events surrounding the tragic demise of the soccer legend.

Khumalo's refusal to have testimony recorded disappointed the public

Unfortunately, Zandie's appearance in court did not go as planned, as she requested that her testimony not be visually or audibly recorded, citing concerns over potential public backlash.

This decision left the public feeling disappointed and frustrated, as they hoped for answers in this highly publicised murder case, reports ZAlebs.

Adding fuel to the fire, Zandie seemed to mock the situation on social media, much to the disdain of her critics. She shared a photograph of herself outside the courtroom with her lawyer, explicitly highlighting that she was the "special witness" in question.

Social media backlash ensued as Zandie seemingly mocked the seriousness of the case

Subsequently, she disabled comments on her next post, which featured a mischievous caption in isiZulu which read:

"Ngoba senizame konke ngitheleleni u Poison ngife Naze nakwata bo lapho kusazoba worse yazi nizoshona nibancane ❤️ Take screenshots ke "

Her comments triggered a wave of backlash, with many accusing her of ridiculing the trial and the judicial system.

Taking to Twitter,@SiboneloNdlovu_ shared a screenshot of Zandi's comments, saying:

"Zandi is rude she just posted this on Instagram #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@MandelaCec90760 said:

"Everyone is worried about Senzo's death and Zandi's just here making jokes. This is someone's son whose life was taken from him. She must just tell the truth. God is the one that rules. Karma."

@Buhlebenkanyez8 said:

"Then Maumela will take a dizzy ruling, support umntu ose kanje. She’s clearly taking this court case for a joke."

@Adoradomingo1 said:

"She thinks the court is a boyfriend’s bedroom."

@VictoriaNkosi3 said:

"It's because of that spade-like hairstyle she has been doing for years."

@boomiezah said:

"She's just seeking attention and unfortunately she's receiving it."

@nkele55 said:

"She is ruining her "reputation" by taking swipes when the Meyiwa's family is at a loss."

@ChantelRall said:

"Ukudelela okunje! Bathembeni kanti laba."

Source: Briefly News