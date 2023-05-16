Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa have issued a joint statement on Twitter after their assault case went viral

The former Generations: The Legacy star, who claimed the Abalele hitmaker beat her up, released the statement on Twitter after withdrawing the charges

South Africans were irritated, and they called out Thuli for making things easy for alleged abuser Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo has continued disappointing those who stood by her after she made assault allegations against her lover DJ Maphorisa at Sandton Police Station.

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's joint statement has angered Mzansi. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Thuli startled everyone on Twitter on 15 May when she released a joint statement with Maphorisa. In the viral statement, they said the hate train on social media had been very distressing, and that's why they will deal with the situation privately.

According to Phongolo and Maphorisa, the gossip about what happened on the night they argued has been getting out of hand.

"The parties reserve the right to individually pursue legal action against persons making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter."

Check out the complete statement below:

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa trolled for releasing a statement

Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's statement came after the former Generations: The Legacy actress dropped the charges, reported ZAlebs. Peeps were angered by the move and cautioned Thuli about the risks of siding with an "abuser."

@JackzMind said:

"Hopefully, he doesn't do it again for your sake cause we won't be there for you anymore. #Maphorisa #Thuli"

@MmatlouLebogang shared:

"In a nutshell, you're saying it's okay for a popular guy with money to abuse a woman physically. Okay, wena Thuli."

@SangoMnyany posted:

"This nonsense creates a situation where real victims are not believed. I hate it."

@Makovnikovs replied:

"We don't care, and next time after he's done beating you up, please don't waste state resources and try to seek public sympathy."

@nomhamha_ commented:

"This united front is another way of isolating her. If he beats her up again, she’ll be too ashamed to speak up, allowing him to beat her up repeatedly."

@cindy_sthe also said:

"I wish women could understand how dangerous this move is."

DJ Maphorisa granted a bail after Thuli accused him of assault

Thili dropped the joint statement on the timeline after Phoi was granted a R4 000 bail at Randburg Magistrate's Court.

According to EWN, Thuli filed for withdrawal while Maphorisa waited for a bail hearing, and the charges weren't withdrawn immediately. Therefore the bail terms were carried out as planned.

Sunday World also stated that Thuli opposed keeping Phori in jail, but her mother persuaded her to file the assault charge.

Thuli Phongolo deletes posts from social media pages amid GBV allegations against DJ Maphorisa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phonglo trended after news broke that DJ Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

People were glued to her socials, hoping to see a formal statement, but the actress erased all posts from her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

