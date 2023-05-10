Thuli Phongolo is already under fire from social media users after withdrawing the assault charges against her boyfriend DJ Maphorisa

The star caused a major stir when news that she had opened an assault case against the DJ broke online but she later withdrew the charges

Social media has been split following Thuli P's withdrawal of charges, fans are threatening to cancel the former The Wife actress

Thuli Phongolo is still the talk of the town after opening a can of worms over the weekend. The actress and DJ shocked the country when she revealed that DJ Maphorisa had gotten physical with her.

Thuli Phongolo is being dragged online for withdrawing the assault charges against DJ Maphorisa.

Many people lauded the actress for choosing to take the matter to the police and not post anything on social media.

Thuli Phongolo already catching a side eye after withdrawing charges against DJ Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo's move to withdraw charges against DJ Maphorisa has raised eyebrows on social media.

According to ZAlebs, fans are already saying the former Generations: The Legacy actress will get the treatment that Lady Zamar got after her drama with Sjava.

Social media users are saying Thuli P let those who believed her down when she withdrew the charges. others said she was teaching young women that it's okay to be abused.

Thuli Phongolo's followers react to news of star withdrawing charges against DJ Maphorisa

Fans have come up with different theories why Thuli withdrew the charges. Some said she was paid to withdraw the charges.

@_mashesha wrote:

"Babes Wodumo opened an assault case against Mampintsha and dropped charges even though the whole country was up in arms. Thuli Phongolo has withdrawn her assault claim against DJ Maphorisa. What is the lesson here?"

@anentiresnack said:

"She's about to get the Lady Zamar treatment. strength to her."

@joy_zelda commented:

"Thuli Phongolo was quick to run to the Police Station claiming DJ Maphorisa assaulted her, now she has withdrawn the case against him what was she trying to gain by doing so she wanted him to get cancelled and her career destroyed by lying. She for the streets she dates every musician."

Thuli Phongolo deletes posts from social media pages amid GBV allegations against DJ Maphorisa

Keeping up with Thuli Phonglo, Briefly News reported that the star was a trending topic after news broke that DJ Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

People have been glued to her socials, hoping to see a formal statement, but the actress has erased all posts from her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

