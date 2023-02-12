The Motsoane family have issued a statement confirming the passing of author and businessman Tebello

Tibz was shot dead alongside his childhood friend, AKA outside Wish restaurant in Durban

Tebello's family have thanked South Africans for the outpouring of love and support following the tragic loss

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Motsoane family have confirmed the death of Tebello Motsoane, popularly known as Tibz.

Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane’s family has issued a statement following his murder. Image: @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

Tibz and his lifelong friend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes were gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban on Friday, 10 February.

The Motsoane family asks for space and prayers

According to TimesLIVE, the family issued a statement thanking the fans for their love and support. They also requested some space and prayers as they deal with the tragic loss of their son Tebello. The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son Tebello, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police.

"To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

"We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord."

AKA: Nadia Nakai rumoured to be pregnant with Kiernan Forbes’ baby, fans post speculations on Twitter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' death has affected many people in South Africa and they are posting countless Tweets trying to piece his life together.

Nadia Nakai became a trending topic as some people immediately thought of her when AKA's passing was announced.

One woman @_LeratoMabuza tweeted that Nadia was pregnant and the post went viral with close to 1 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News