AKA's fans are struggling to make sense of his death and are posting all sorts of theories on social media

One rumour that is circulating is that Nadia Nakai is pregnant and some people claim they've known about it for days

Nadia has not said anything since AKA's death was confirmed by the Durban police and his family

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's death fuelled rumours that Nadia Nakai is expecting his child. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' death has affected many people in South Africa and they are posting countless Tweets trying to piece his life together.

Nadia Nakai became a trending topic as some people immediately thought of her when AKA's passing was announced.

Twitter user posts that Nadia Nakai is expecting AKA's child

One woman @_LeratoMabuza tweeted that Nadia was pregnant and the post went viral with close to 1 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Twitter user did not provide any proof in terms of photos or videos but a lot of netizens ran with her story and spread the rumour like wildfire.

AKA's fans discuss Nadia Nakai's alleged pregnancy

Some people bashed the woman for spreading unverified rumours and others supported her claims.

@joy_zelda said:

"Anele Tembe was pregnant two months before her death."

@Refil0eThibeli commented:

"Just now I was thinking to myself that at least Nadia is not pregnant."

@MitchellSkhosa1 wrote:

"I'm taking a social media break for a week, it's enough."

@LebohangKopung_ posted:

"As a women, you should know you can’t share such news until she shares them. Pregnancy is such a sacred thing!"

@Phumlan_NN stated:

"This just too much now, you mean that you really saw her pregnancy test results chomie?"

@QueeningFab wrote:

"No video, no photos it ain’t true."

@TheRealNelly90 shared:

"I thought of this earlier, cause I heard about the pregnancy a few days ago."

@RKumalo added:

"Life will go on as it did when Anele died."

RIP AKA: Fans blast people posting disturbing video of AKA’s lifeless body on

Earlier, Briefly News reported that social media has been awash with mixed reactions as South Africans mourn the untimely death of one of the country's greatest rappers.

Some insensitive social media users have been sharing and circulating disturbing videos of AKA's dead body and the images and videos are not sitting right with social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News