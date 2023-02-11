AKA's family and friends are in Durban to identify the rapper's body and they also visited the scene where he was murdered last night

The entourage includes the late rapper's father Tony Forbes, his brothers and his manager

The Forbes family issued a statement early Saturday morning confirming that Kiernan was shot dead in Durban

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The task of going to identify a loved one's body at the mortuary is not an easy one. AKA's loved ones were faced with the task after the rapper's murder in Durban on Friday.

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes’ family in Durban to identify his body. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes, AKA's father, his brother, his manager and some close friends and relatives flew to Durban to identify Supa Mega's body.

AKA's family identifies his body and visit the murder scene

According to TimesLIVE, AKA's family went to Phoenix mortuary to identify his body after the Fela In Versace rapper was shot dead alongside his friend and former manager. A source at the mortuary told the publication that they were distraught when they arrived.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The entourage also visited the place where the rapper and his friend were murdered.

This follows a statement issued by the Forbes family on social media platforms and to the media that the star had passed away. The statement read:

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved sone and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023.

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, most importantly, father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA, and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by."

The family also asked for privacy as they deal with the devastating loss.

AKA: Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula react to Kiernan Forbes’ death: “What’s happening to our artists?”

In other news, Briefly News also reported that social media timelines are flooded with tributes for Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes after the rapper was gunned down on Florida road in Durban on Friday night.

AKA's death has also affected Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula and they expressed their sorrow on Twitter.

Malema clearly in disbelief asked what was happening to South African artists in his tweet. The country recently mourned the deaths of DJ Sumbody and Vusi Ma R 5, all killed in drive-by shootings and now AKA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News