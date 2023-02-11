Nelli Tembe's father Moses Tembe, said AKA's brutal shooting caused him deep pain, and his family is devasted

The wealthy businessman said his heart goes out to AKA's parents because he's familiar with the pain of losing a child

Mzansi people on social media were sceptical about Tembe's statement, and many posted their theories

Nelli Tembe's father Moses Tembe says he is in deep pain following AKA's death. Image: @ThapeloMalete_ and @tleennews

Durban - Moses Tembe, father of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' late girlfriend Nelli Tembe, broke his silence on Saturday about the rapper's death.

The businessman from Durban said his family is shocked and devastated by the ruthless murder and extended his heartfelt condolences to AKA's parents and his daughter Kairo Forbes.

Tembe said in the statement that AKA was a talented musician that contributed immensely to South Africa's music industry, reported TimesLIVE.

The prominent tycoon urged the public to give the family the space and time to process the shocking loss.

Facebook users discuss Moses Tembe's statement about AKA's death

South Africans posted split opinions about Tembe, claiming he is in pain. Some people believe Tembe had a hand in AKA's murder as revenge. Nelli committed suicide in April 2021 after she fought with AKA in a hotel in Cape Town.

Lesego Maake said:

"Let me camp here and wait for witches to accuse the poor man of something he didn't do."

Muravha Lutendo mentioned:

"Reminded him of the pain when he lost his daughter in his presence."

Courtesy Quincy posted:

"Aka had many enemies and Durban was the last place to visit, even if Tembe's family hardly knows anything about this but the residents might have been provoked."

Hlompho Molapo stated:

"Sweet revenge, this one."

Nozuko Nenzani commented:

"He must show us the pain inside his heart otherwise we can't trust him."

