Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa has spoken about mental health in the acting space

As October marks Mental Health Awareness Month, the actress advocates for more opportunities to be provided for young actors

Mekoa won big at the Royalty Soapie Awards, and she spoke to Briefly News about what that award meant to her

The pressures that come with being in the entertainment space are often spoken about. Actors such as Lethabo Mekoa, are advocating for young actors to be given the opportunities fairly, like many other stars.

'Skeem Saam' star Lethabo Mekoa has spoken about mental health. Image: lethabo.mekoa

Mental health in the acting space in the eyes of Lethabo

The talented Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa opened up about mental health in the acting space. As October marks Mental Health Awareness Month, the star wants this topic to be spoken about more openly.

According to Daily Sun, Mekoa said, “Support for mental health within the industry is needed, as it can be a very demanding environment.”

Mekoa then spoke about the younger actors and how she hoped more support would be offered to them.

Mekoa on how award pushes her to excel

Mekoa got her first big recognition at the Royalty Soapie Awards. She won Viewers' Choice Best Actress award. Speaking to Briefly News about what that award meant to her and her career, Mekoa said:

"Personally, this award is a reflection of the love and support from the audience, and it motivates me to keep pushing forward, growing, and evolving as an actress. Professionally, it’s an affirmation that I’m on the right path, and it inspires me to continue taking on challenging and meaningful roles."

Sello Maake KaNcube on mental health campaign

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly working on launching a campaign aimed at men's mental health issues

Through his foundation, the veteran actor aims to give men a shoulder to cry on and help them take steps to deal with their internalised problems

This after several local entertainers tragically lost their lives to suicide, which spoke to the growing number of mental health cases in the industry

