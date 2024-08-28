Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa, who plays the role of Ntswaki, was one of the big winners at the Royalty Soapie Awards

Lethabo Mekoa spoke exclusively to Briefly News about winning the Viewer’s Choice Best Actress award

Mekoa spoke about what the award meant for her, especially since it came from the Skeem Saam viewers

The Skeem Saam cast and crew showed up and showed off at the Royalty Soapie Awards. One of the major winners was talented actress Lethabo Mekoa, who spoke about walking away with a trophy and what it meant for her and her professional acting career.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Lethabo Mekoa was one of the winners at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: @lethabo.mekoaa on Instagram/Skeem Saam on YouTube

Source: UGC

Lethabo Mekoa wins Viewers Choice Award

Lethabo Mekoa, the talented Skeem Saam actress who portrays the role of Ntswaki, described the Royalty Soapie Awards as one of the biggest nights of her career.

Dressed in a beautiful red Kings Wear Clothing gown, Mekoa accepted her award for Viewer’s Choice Best Actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mekoa said the award proves that her work resonates with the viewers.

"I’m truly grateful. Winning the Viewer’s Choice Best Actress award feels absolutely incredible. It’s a beautiful reminder that my work resonates with viewers, and that means the world to me."

Mekoa says she is motivated to work harder

The Viewers Choice Award is an award that comes from the actual fans, so this motivates Mekoa to work harder and take on more challenging roles.

"Personally, this award is a reflection of the love and support from the audience, and it motivates me to keep pushing forward, growing, and evolving as an actress. Professionally, it’s an affirmation that I’m on the right path, and it inspires me to continue taking on challenging and meaningful roles."

Check out a stunning video she posted on Instagram.

Thembi Nyandeni wins iconic award

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembi Nyandeni, who is best known for her role as Mkabayi Zungu on Isibaya, was honoured with the Lifetime Shero Achievement Award at the Gagasi 8th Shero Awards.

These prestigious awards celebrate women who are excelling in various career fields. The star's recognition highlights her significant contributions to the arts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News