‘Skeem Saam’ Actress Harriet Manamela Scoops Royalty Soapie Award, Mzansi Applauds: “Finally”
- Skeem Saam Harriet Manamela was celebrated at the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards in Tshwane, Gauteng
- Manamela scooped the Outstanding Supporting Actress prize for portraying Meikie Maputla on the soap
- Mzansi drama lovers were an excited bunch as they took to social media to celebrate the feather in the cap
South African actress Harriet Manamela is an entertainment award to the good after receiving a major nod at the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards.
Manamela won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the hit SA telenovela Skeem Saam.
Harriet Manamela scoops Royalty Soapie award
The event at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Saturday, 24 August, celebrated the who's who of local television during a night of glitz and glamour.
X user @Jabu_Macdonald shared a photo of the veteran actress to announce the news on Sunday.
The caption read:
"Harriet Manamela has won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam at the Royalty Soapie Awards 2024."
Soap lovers got close and personal with their favourite stars in the event's lead-up at a red carpet ceremony.
Spectacular showboat performances dazzled to lift the curtain on the official programme as the stars were crowned.
Fans hail crowning moment
Mzansi fans showered Manamela with deserved plaudits for her feather in the cap, raising her star higher.
Briefly News looks at the raving commentary on her win.
@L3rato_Mofokeng wrote:
"Finally, Skeem Saam gets the recognition it deserves!"
@Lindokuhle_Mash said:
"I'm so happy for her. I love her so much."
@Solo_nator added:
"Oh yes! Finally, man. Love her work so much!"
Harriet Manamela gets candid about comeback
In related news, Briefly News reported that Harriet Manamela is officially back on the small screen after returning to Skeem Saam.
Florence Masebe replaced the actress while she was on a break from production. Following her comeback, Manamela got candid about her temporary absence and shared her excitement about playing Meikie again.
