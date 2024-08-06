South African actor, director and playwright Dr John Kani has received the prestigious Order of the British Empire

The award recognised Kani's contributions to the performing arts on the international stage over the decades

Plaudits rang out from institutions and citizens alike as a community gathered to applaud the recognition

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA's legendary elder, John Kani, has become an Order of the British Empire recipient. Image: Alon Skuy

Source: Getty Images

Legendary performing arts pioneer Dr John Kani recently added another prestigious bestowing to his name.

The actor, author and director, whose life is a brimming collection of flowers, was recently handed another — a prestigious Order of the British Empire (OBE) — during an honourary ceremony at the British High Commission Pretoria.

John Kani bestowed Order of the British Empire

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is a UK honours system that recognises contributions to the arts and sciences, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

King George V established the order of chivalry on 4 June 1917, comprising five classes across civil and military divisions.

Kani can now count himself among a distinct club boasting the title after, first, receiving South Africa's national honour, the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver (OIS), for excellent contributions to theatre and, by extension, the struggle for a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa in 2016.

The British government recognised the playwright, who turns 81 on 30 August, for ploughing to the arts, theatre, and social justice on a global scale.

His work has been appreciated for its entertainment and social value, rousing passion and interest in audiences from all walks of life.

According to Good Things Guy, Kani has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa's cultural landscape. His commitment to using the arts as a platform for dialogue and transformation is unparalleled.

South Africa celebrates John Kani

Individuals and institutions banded to honour Kani for his latest massive feather in the cap. The government, ministers, entertainers and ordinary South Africans all shared congratulations.

Briefly News looks at some reactions to the playwright's achievement.

Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said:

"It was a great honour to speak at the handing over of Dr John Kani’s OBE at the British High Commissioner [Pretoria]."

@AJPhillipson said:

"It was my honour to present Dr John Kani with an honorary OBE awarded by HM King Charles for 'services to drama' in recognition of his work, [which] has inspired and united so many around the world for so many decades."

@MbawoLive praised:

"Congratulations to New Brighton's very own, Dr John Kani. Our national pride."

Connie Chiume honoured with lifetime award

In related news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume was beaming with pride after bagging an inaugural Living Legend: Lifetime Award.

The actress thanked then-Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa for recognising and celebrating local talent, overjoyed after bagging the award at the first Creative Cultural and Industry Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News