Connie Chiume was honoured with the Living Legend: Lifetime Award at the inaugural Creative Cultural and Industry Awards

The veteran actress was overjoyed to receive the award and thanked the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture for making it happen

Mzansi congratulated Mme Connie on her prestigious award, saying she deserved it for her work in the industry

Connie Chiume was honoured with the Living Legend: Lifetime award at the first Creative Cultural and Industry Awards. Images: conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Mme Connie Chiume was beaming with pride after bagging the inaugural Living Legend: Lifetime Award at the Creative Cultural and Industry Awards. The actress thanked the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, for recognising and celebrating local talent.

Connie Chiume bags Creative Cultural and Industry award

Our fave, Connie Chiume, was overjoyed after bagging an award at the first Creative Cultural and Industry Awards.

With 47 years in the film industry and over 20 appearances in local and international films and shows, the former Gomora actress was recognised for her efforts in helping build the creative industry.

SABC 1 shared a video of Mme Connie's thank-you speech to the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, on their Twitter (X) page. The actress thanked the minister for acknowledging the efforts of the creative industry.

In a separate post, X user MDN News shared a video of Connie's interview, giving her sentiments about the prestigious award while also sharing some advice to young creatives:

Mzansi shows love to Connie Chiume

Netizens gathered to sing Mme Connie's praises for her work in the film industry:

South African actress, Salamina Mosese posted:

"Well deserved!"

ardipithecusLK said:

"Wow! I love it for her."

The_A_Wagon congratulated Mme Connie:

"Congratulations to her."

Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Congratulations to Mam Connie!"

Max_Rasheane showed love to Connie:

"We're proud of you, Mme Connie, and we're inspired by your success. We love you so much."

SiyabongaLr posted:

"She deserves it!"

