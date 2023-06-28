The cast and crew and Gomora bid an emotional farewell to one of the show's lead members Connie Chiume

The videos circulating on social media show the moment the actors were dancing and singing to celebrate the veteran actress' final scenes on the award-winning soapie

Siyasanga Papu who plays Pretty had everyone in tears when she opened up about her special relationship with The Black Panther star on and off screen

Legendary actress Connie Chiume who played the iconic role of Mam Sonto in the award-winning telenovela Gomora has bowed out from the show.

‘Gomora’ star Connie Chiume received a befitting sendoff from the show's cast and crew. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Connie Chiume gets heartwarming farewell from Gomora cast

Connie Chiume was undoubtedly a fan favourite from the popular Mzansi soapie, Gomora. The star played the iconic role of Mam Sonto who was ruthless and protected her family with her all.

According to News24, the veteran star shot her last episodes for the show which is ending in October. The cast gathered to give Chiume a befitting farewell after carrying the show on her shoulders throughout the seasons.

Videos posted on social media by Seriti Films co-founder Thabang Moleya show the moment the cast sang and danced to celebrate the star. He wrote:

"Last day of shooting with Ma'Connie Chiume on Gomora today. Curtains slowly closing on your no.1 daily show. Thank you, Ma, for leading with love and light."

Gomora fans share emotional responses to videos of Connie Chiume's farewell

Many fans appreciated the Gomora cast and crew for giving Connie Chiume her flowers while she can still smell them.

@Nthatile15

"Honoured while she can still hear it. I wish they could be celebrated while they are still with us. IMBOKODO mam Connie. We love you Queen ❤️ "

@I_am_Bucie added:

"She deserves to be celebrated, thank you guys for giving her flowers while she’s still alive."

@NguboXolile noted:

"Just played the vids for my mom she's a fan and sad thank you Thabang and well done "

Connie Chiume set to launch Essence of South Africa festival at the New Orleans Jazz Museum

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume is taking her talents and influence beyond the African continent. The veteran Mzansi actress is set to put SA on the international map with her new initiative.

According to the Daily Sun, the Black Panther actress is set to launch the one-of-a-kind festival in America. The festival which is dubbed the Essence of South Africa will launch at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in Louisana.

