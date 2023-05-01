Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu who plays the role of Zodwa failed to control her tears after Sicelo Buthelezi surprised her

The actress shared the video of the moment Teddy presented a beautiful portrait of when she received the DSTV Viewers Choice favourite actress of the Year award

Fellow cast members all stood in awe watching the adorable moment between the on-screen mother and son

Sicelo Buthelezi and Sannah Mchunu are hands down, one of the most loved mother-and-son combinations on Gomora.

‘Gomora’ actor Sicelo Buthelezi surprised Sannah Mchunu with a thoughtful gift. Image: @sannahmchunu7 and @seekay_sa

Source: Instagram

The two became instant fan favs as Gomora viewers adored their on-screen chemistry.

Gomora may be coming to an end but the love and friendships among the cast members will remain forever. One pair that took Mzansi by storm is Zodwa and her son Teddy.

It seems the pair also got attached after spending time together on set. According to The South African, Sannah cried tears of joy when Sicelo surprised her with a thoughtful gift.

The award-winning actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of the heartwarming she walked into the dressing room with confusion as she noticed everyone was filming her.

Sicelo later showed up with a lovely portrait of when his on-screen mother received the DSTV Viewers Choice favourite actress of the Year. Sannah immediately broke into tears, leaving everyone emotional. She captioned the post:

"What a beautiful surpriseThank you soo much my TeddyBear❤️yoo."

Sannah Mchunu's emotional post leaves the star's followers in their feels

Mzansi thought the video was the sweetest thing on the internet. Many loved the relationship between Teddy and Zodwa.

@busisiwe_makheli wrote:

"What a beautiful gesture mama you deserve it❤️Thank you Scelo for giving her her flowers!I respect you both teddy and Mzozozo!❤️"

@rosepru commented:

"Am the only one who really feels like Teddy really sees Aunt Sana as his other mom in real life…Sicelo is so pure hearted❤️"

@tukza_main1 noted:

"I think Teddy has found a mom in Aus'Zee❤️❤️❤️"

@teyiswezane added:

"You deserve a wuuuuuuu xem❤️❤️you deserved it all, best top actress...amahlanya on point ."

piedpiperp4 said:

"Your humility simply knows no bounds❤️❤️❤️. Makes you so beautiful!"

Gomora reportedly cancelled after 4 Seasons, viewers react: “Melusi left with all the good storylines”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gomora viewers had been complaining about the show's boring storyline. The Mzansi Magic soapie always charted Twitter trends as fans dished their thoughts on the storyline.

Many argued that Gomora which was undoubtedly the best soapie in Mzansi took a tumble when Melusi, played by the talented Zolisa Xaluva exited.

