Excited South Africans have taken to social media to celebrate having 12 Grammys after Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy

The likes of Black Coffee, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and the Soweto Gospel Choir have all made Mzansi proud at the prestigious awards

Some people also shared that US rapper Doja Cat should also be counted among South African artists who have won the Grammys because her dad is from South Africa

South Africans have taken to social media to celebrate having the most number of Grammys in Africa. Mzansi has bagged 12 Grammys in total.

Mzansi has the most number of Grammys in Africa. Image: @realblackcoffee, @zakesbantwini, @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Stars such as Black Coffee, Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and the Soweto Gospel Choir have all flown the South African flag high at the Grammys.

Africa Facts Zone took to and reported that Mzansi has 12 Grammys after Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman bagged the prestigious gong in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Mzansi celebrates bagging more Grammys

@Ekay821 commented:

"Congratulations to my SA cousins. Keep reping Africa."

@The_CitizenZA wrote:

"As usual we are carrying this useless continent."

@karaboLFC_ said:

"Doja Cat also has a Grammy! Make it 13."

@Chase45_ commented:

"It’s how diverse South African music is for me."

@angelfallz1 wrote:

"Kudos to South Africa."

@AndrewAsiimwe1 added:

"South Africa has musicians who, despite having never won a Grammy, are my favourites. Chicco, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, Brenda Fassie, and the people's poet Mzwakhe Mbuli. Love from Uganda!"

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman's names are topping the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans are congratulating the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

Source: Briefly News