Sizwe Dhlomo attended the Grammys in Los Angeles and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the entertainment space

The Kaya 959 presenter took a pic of hip-hop billionaire, Jay-Z, and The Rock could also be seen in the snap

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Sizwe's pic and some even roasted him for fangirling over Jay-Z

Sizwe Dhomo has taken to his timeline to share a snap he took at the Grammys in Los Angeles. The Kaya 959 presenter rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers and world music heavyweights.

The Mzansi celeb took out his phone and took a pic of his idol, Jay-Z. The Rock can also be seen in the pic charming some ladies.

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's pic

Peeps took to Sizwe's Twitter timeline and shared mixed views to his post. Some of the tweeps roasted Sizwe Dhlomo for fangirling over Jay-Z.

@Island_SA said:

"Say hi to Jay."

@Thando_Khoza2 commented:

"I didn't expect it from you, Mr Farm ... Vele we don't have celebrities in SA."

@DegeeZet said:

"What a beautiful experience."

@Qbeatz2kwl wrote:

"What was your highlight of the night? I saw your pictures with Trev before the show on Insta, I was like 'haaah khona no Siz? Zaphela ingane uwena no Trevor'. Naphesheya zyak'funa?"

@MTDO_THE_GIANT commeented:

"The Rock organizing stocko for the gents later while others are just taking pictures to show us Jay. Be like The Rock, maan."

@msorana_ said:

"Trevor Noah didn't even recognize you."

@mantsope wrote:

"You forgot to put yourself in that Pic, Dhlomo!"

@lesfiltered added:

"I’m sure this feels surreal. All stars under one roof."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode wins Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

