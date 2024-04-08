Water singer Tyla and her younger sister Sydney Seethal, demanded attention after sharing their gorgeous picture

Many of Tyla's fans raved over their striking resemblance, with some claiming they could not tell them apart

The viral picture was taken at Tyla's homecoming event, which took place in Johannesburg

Tyla and her gorgeous sister once again had peeps raving about them. Sydney Seethal showed up for her sister Tyla at her homecoming in Johannesburg.

Tyla and her sister Sydney Seethal had the internet gushing. Image: @tyla, @sydneyseethal

Tyla and Sydney's face cards never decline

The spotlight is onWater hitmaker Tyla and her sister Sydney Seethal. The Seethal sisters posed for a picture they both attended.

The chart-topper shared the post on her Instagram account and many other snaps taken from her homecoming. It was her snap with her sister that demanded attention online.

"And that’s what they prefer," wrote Tyla.

Fans gush over Tyla and Sydney

Commenting under the X post by @MDNnewss, many of Tyla's fans raved over their remarkable resemblance, with some claiming they could not tell them apart.

Fans first got a taste of the sisters when Tyla hyped up her sister, who shared a video of her gorgeous self.

"That's my sister, y'all," gushed Tyla.

Fans told her that she did not even need to mention that because they could tell.

@Mayo6Tee:

"Tyla is so honest she couldn’t do an Akon move on her fans, and she cancelled the tour. There was another Tyla at home, and she chose to cancel."

@MthokoJula2:

"Can't Sydney be Tyla vice-versa."

@Coach_Nqo:

"Which one is Tyla?"

@Ayanda_Cele:

"At this point don’t know which one is Tyla."

@Menelisi1905:

"Her sister's fine fine."

mar74539:

"Kai should shoot his shot at her sister too."

@tshepiso:

"Oh my Gosh, they are so gorgeous."

Emtee ruffles feathers with sentiments on Tyla

In a previous report from Briefly News, rap starEmtee ruffled many feathers when he said Water hitmaker Tyla is not humble.

Tygers defended her, saying she is still young. Netizens reminded Emtee that he, too, had moments in his early career where he seemed less humble and made headlines.

