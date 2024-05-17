The media personality Anele Mdoda has started the countdown to her birthday celebrations

Anele Mdoda will be turning 40 years old on Sunday, 19 May 2024, but the birthday messages are already flooding in

The 947 radio presenter shared a picture of her holding up cupcakes with the number 40 on the board

Anele Mdoda is excited to be celebrating her birthday this week. The radio presenter will be entering the 4th floor on Sunday.

Anele Mdoda is excited to be turning 40 years old on Sunday. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda stars countdown to birthday celebrations

Media personality Anele Mdoda is counting down to her birthday celebrations with an Instagram post taken from a recent photoshoot.

The 947 presenter is set to mark her 40th birthday on Sunday, 19 May, 2024. In her post, Mdoda wrote:

"You had me at hello. My birthday is on Sunday, but guys, you know us and countdowns."

Anele Mdoda had a recent photoshoot where she was holding cupcakes arranged to represent the number 40.

Mzansi gushes over Anele's gorgeous looks

Mdoda has been speaking about her birthday for weeks now. Following her recent post, the birthday messages started rolling in.

clay_anita:

"Wow, Happy 40th birthday girl."

relofab:

"Something about 1984 babies. I've never seen such hot 40-year-old rockstars. Happy birthday, Momma."

khulapoulten:

"40 NEVER looked this beautiful."

hlubens:

"Welcome to the 4th Floor Lisa."

gail_mabalane:

"Celebrations all year!"

mihlalii_n:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

salaminamosese:

"Welcome to the 4th floor. Happy birthday."

truelovemagazine:

"Happy birthday dearest cover star!"

godsownmrsk:

"Happy birthday sisi Anele , enjoy this season of your life. You look blissful."

khwezi.gabela:

"Happy Birthday. God bless you. Enjoy your day. Love and Light to you Jambase, Hlathi, Mfene. Khula Ntombi."

kagisolive:

"4th floor!!! Happy birthday."

lornamaseko:

"Happiest birthday Anele - wishing you many more!"

abrooklynwinter:

"Happy Birthday! May 40 hold you in all the right places."

Anele Mdoda learns popular TikTok dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda attempted the viral TikTok challenge, and she gave it her best try. Anele then did the Tshwala Bam dance challenge and took the world by storm. It involves moving your shoulders rhythmically.

Anele Mdoda’s Twitter (X) video received mixed reactions online, with some saying they were impressed.

