Anele Mdoda's 39th birthday celebration was filled with love and memorable moments, as she expressed her joy and gratitude on Twitter

Fans adored the heartwarming interaction between Anele and her son, Alakhe, as he presented her with thoughtful gifts

Social media users were touched by the strong relationship between Anele and her son, sharing messages of love and admiration for their bond

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Anele Mdoda expressed her gratitude to friends, family and followers in a tweet after her Birthday weekend. Images: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently celebrated her 39th birthday in a truly beautiful and memorable way.

Anele Mdoda thanked her friends, family and fans for all their birthday wishes and gifts

Taking to Twitter, she shared her joy and gratitude, expressing her speechlessness and playfully mentioning her lost voice due to the festivities. Mdoda's tweet showcased the love and thoughtful gestures she received, including heartwarming presents from her son, Alakhe, and a host of other gifts.

The radio presenter wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My birthday weekend was so beautiful man. I am at a loss of words…primarily because my voice is gone but ke you know mos."

Supporters showed Mdoda love and noted her strong bond with Alakhe

Fans and followers enjoyed the adorable interaction between mom and boy. Some fans noted the strong relationship that Anele had with Alakhe.

@Landy_Bae said:

"Happy belated Mommy ❤️ I hope you had an awesome one much love "

@AshwinFairbairn said:

"So sweet! May it be a blessed year ahead. Also, I think your PS5 is upside down."

@WandileEM said:

"Lol… last frame??? … Haai kids neh, I’m sure it was his idea "

@ausiGo_Slo said:

"Dira omongwe ngwana sesi Anele Don't come for me akena bank balance "

@PhendulwaSekel1 said:

"Last frame, Alakhe doing the things. Who helped him with that Photoshop? Alakhe is so adorable "

@Iamvince_r tweeted:

"This is beautiful. ❤️"

@msmajola1 commented:

"Love this relationship❤️"

Anele Mdoda's hilarious birthday tweet exposes Sizwe Dhlomo's sober side, Mzansi joins in the banter

Briefly News reported on Anele exposing Sizwe Dhlomo's sober antics in a funny tweet.

Popular media personality Anele Mdoda recently took to Twitter to share an amusing incident involving her friend and colleague, Sizwe Dhlomo.

In a tweet, Mdoda humorously revealed that Dhlomo doesn't drink, contrasting her excitement over receiving a generous supply of booze for her own celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News