Anele Mdoda took to her Instagram and Twitter pages to celebrate her son Alakhe and her father, who share the same birthday

The star shared pictures and touching tributes to her baby boy and her king, who she described as the most important men in her life

The Celebrity Game Night presenter's fans and followers also seized the opportunity to help celebrate their fav celebrate

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Top radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda took to her pages to celebrate her son and father, who share the same birthday. Anele shared pictures and sweet captions to mark the special day.

Anele Mdoda shared heartwarming posts to celebrate her son Alakhe and her father's birthday. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

It is indeed special and rare that Anele's son Alakhe and her father were born on the same day, 60 years apart. The star who couldn't hide her joy celebrated the men in her life with special posts.

The Celebrity Game Night host headed to her Instagram page shared a picture of her father, and wrote a separate birthday message for him, describing him as her first love. Anele Mdoda also shared a sweet snap of her son Alakhe and penned a sweet tribute. She wrote:

"Guys !!!! Our son is 7 today. What Joy you are my boy. Pure and utter joy. @alakhesworld Happy birthday. Stay as Kind, curious and aware as you are."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In another post, the stunner shared a cute picture of the birthday boys and revealed that they are similar despite the huge age gap. She wrote:

"They are twins twins !!! So special Alakhe and my dad are exactly 60 years apart. 10 August is legit at the Mdoda’s."

AKA sparks heated debate after sharing thoughts on illegal foreigners: "Protect South Africa at all costs"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue of illegal miners wreaking havoc in Kagiso, Krugersdorp. Kagiso and Zama Zamas have been at the top of the Twitter trends list after residents came together to chase the illegal miners away.

The matter received different reviews from social media users who lauded the people of Kagiso for doing what needed to be done to ensure the safety and security of their homes.

The Energy rapper headed to his Twitter page to also add his thoughts to the matter. According to TimesLIVE, the star said South Africa needs to be protected at all costs.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News