Anele Mdoda playfully revealed that her friend and colleague Sizwe Dhlomo doesn't drink, contrasting her excitement over a supply of booze for her birthday party

Fans reacted with amusement and intrigue, expressing their support for the light-hearted banter between the two media personalities

The humorous tweet added another layer to the well-known friendship between Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo

Anele Mdoda has exposed Sizwe Dhlomo's sober nature as the media personality shared light-hearted banter. Images: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Anele Mdoda recently took to Twitter to share an amusing incident involving her friend and colleague, Sizwe Dhlomo.

Anele Mdoda's hilarious tweet uncovered Sizwe Dhlomo's sober streak

In a tweet, Mdoda humorously revealed that Dhlomo doesn't drink, contrasting her excitement over receiving a generous supply of booze for her own celebration.

Anele tweeted:

"I’m so excited! My besties just dropped off a whole lotta booze for my bday party. And oros for @SizweDhlomo"

Social Media buzzes over Anele and Sizwe's light-hearted banter

The light-hearted banter between the two media personalities sparked intrigue among fans and added another layer to their well-known friendship.

@psixaba said:

"Cela invite "

@Havana_Bloom said"

""

@apsa_songongo said:

"Ithin Theme klonyaka?"

@LefaWaleTaurus said:

"Add vodka on that oros evele evuke koros."

@Clemaestro said:

"Like Sizwe likes to say "Awww that's funny"."

@Ziminaphakade

"Wish I can have one bottle from that booze sana. Unemployment ifuna umane usithi laqa or uzophambana."

@omg_marygold

"They are for keeps!"

@Kkrsa91 said:

"No wonder... He's always sober minded"

