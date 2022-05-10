Popular radio and television personality Anele Mdoda has extended her contract with Primedia Broadcasting

The who is currently on a two-month break, reportedly signed a five-year contract with the company

Social media users are over the moon that they will still get to have their fav breakfast show presenter for a long time

Anele Mdoda may be globetrotting with her son Alakhe, but she is still making strides back home. The seasoned radio and television personality recently signed a groundbreaking five-year contract with Primedia Broadcasting, owners of 947 FM.

Anele Mdoda will return to radio on 1 July 2022 after a two-month leave. Image: @zintathu.

The Celebrity Game Night presenter's contract comes on the heels of her 20th anniversary in the showbiz industry.

According to EWN, Mdoda announced in April that she would be taking a two-month hiatus from her show Anele and the Breakfast Club to travel worldwide and learn new things about radio and broadcasting.

Mdoda who has been with the station for more than 14 years will be back on air on 1 July, The South African reports. Meanwhile, 947 listeners have flocked to social media to congratulate their fav on her milestone. Many said the Breakfast Club has not been the same without the star.

@Ckabopha wrote:

“The baddest in the game! Funny, charismatic, informative, well-spoken, tact (keeping numbers up in a white denominated industry as a black person and still attracting new black markets), I like Anele.”

@Abantu_sa:

“She’s currently one of the best radio broadcasters. I’m glad Primedia recognized her craft, she thoroughly deserves this deal.”

