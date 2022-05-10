British actor Ncuti Gatwa has made history by becoming the first black actor to play the leading role in the series Dr Who

Gatwa, who is famous for starring in the Netflix series Sex Education , will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker

Responding to the news, Ncuti Gatwa said he's both ecstatic and nervous and is getting ready to take on such an important role

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast to star as the 14th Time Lord on the popular British science-fiction show Dr Who. The 29-year-old star becomes the first person of colour to take on the lead role in the show.

Ncuti Gatwa has made history by becoming the first black actor to become the 14th Time Lord in the popular show 'Dr Who'. Image: @ncutigatwa

Gatwa, who rose to prominence for starring in the popular Netflix sitcom Sex Education, takes over the reins from previous lead doctor Jodie Whittaker. She was the first woman to be cast in the role, according to KNKX.

The publication further reports that the Rwandan born star, who is the 14th actor to be cast in the role, is also amongst the youngest doctors ever cast into the role.

Speaking to BBC News, the actor said he is honoured to have the privilege to feature in such an important role. He also added that he is going to do his utmost best to bring out the best results he said:

"It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution, and it's so iconic. I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over, and I'm going to try to do my best."

