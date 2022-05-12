Skeem Saam actor and television presenter Thabiso Paxton Molokomme revealed that he graduated top of his class

The ecstatic star headed to his social media pages to share a copy of his impressive results, which had a total of 20 distinctions

The star who plays the character Paxton Kgomo in the famous South African soapie Skeem Saam bagged a diploma in operations management from the University of Joburg

Skeem Saam actor Thabiso Malokomme who plays the character Paxton Kgomo in the popular soapie, has not let fame deter him from pursuing his studies.

The talented television presenter recently revealed that he bagged a diploma in operations management from the University of Joburg. But that's not all; He also finished top of his class with 20 distinctions.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Molokomme posted a picture of his impressive results, which has inspired his fans and followers to pull up their socks. He wrote:

20 year old with 20 Distinctions. Graduated as one of the youngest top students at the University of Johannesburg. #ujalumni❤️‍ #uj #graduation"

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the talented star said the success did not come cheap. However, he said he worked hard to achieve his results. He also told the publication that he wishes to further his education. He said:

"I worked long mornings, days and nights to achieve it, and I'm extremely proud of myself. This shows that having big goals, praying and working hard can get you anywhere. I plan to study further, but I won't be enrolled on traditional modes of education."

