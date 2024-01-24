Media personality Anele Mdoda is gearing up for her big birthday celebration on 19 May 2024

The 947 radio presenter will be turning 40 and has challenged herself to dance like Makhadzi

Her celebrity friends offered to play at her party, and some fans said they would teach her to dance like the singer

Anele Mdoda to learn how to dance like Makhadzi for her 40th birthday celebration. Image: @anele, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is getting ready for her birthday celebration and will be celebrating it in a massive way. The media personality will need the help of Makhadzi.

Anele Mdoda is looking to dance like Makhadzi

The 947 radio presenter will be turning 40 years old on 19 May 2024. To get ready for her big celebration, she wants to learn how to dance like Makhadzi. Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), she said:

"I have 5 months to learn how to dance like @MakhadziSA for my 40th."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Friends offer to teach Anele Mdoda how to dance

Anele Mdoda's celebrity friends offered to play at her party, and some fans said they would teach her to dance like the singer.

@Ora_lee2:

"I trust you can pull it off."

@YOUNGPRINCERSA:

"Let me teach you boo."

@SbuNoah:

"And we will be there to see if you used the 5 months well."

@FrankySA:

"I am playing at this party."

@ss_seluleko:

"I am saying you need someone to cheer on you and I am available."

@NtshangaMazande

"This is totally something I would do."

@2lzy_fab2:

"I trust you will... I mean you look so amazing."

@T_Botlhokwane:

"You would come right if you start watching her music videos. Start with Matorokisi and watch it 5x, Muraho 10x and so forth."

@Mama_Ontetlile:

"Ayeye!!! I'm so excited for this."

@Ntebaleng_:

"I guess the lessons better start tomorrow after work."

Makhadzi gushes over her man

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi ignored the drama after she was called ugly and instead gushed over her man. The Sugar Sugar hitmaker posted several videos gushing over her mystery man, whom online detectives had allegedly identified.

Khadzi is topping trends after confronting trolls over her looks and receiving massive support from her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News