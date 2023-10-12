Singer Makhadzi danced the month-end blues away with some dance moves in her kitchen

The video, which was posted on TikTok, gained the attention of many of her fans, who compared her to Shakira

The award-winning singer has gained some popularity on her social media pages with her hilarious TikTok videos

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Only a few people get the honour of being compared to the incomparable Shakira. But, Makhadzi managed to get that honour.

Makhadzi has been a very active TikTok user as she posts some hilarious videos and takes part in some trends. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi stuns in new TikTok video

Singer Makhadzi danced the month-end blues away with some dance moves in her kitchen from one of her three houses.

The star recently trended after she announced that she bought her thirds home and admitted that she did not know who would occupy it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Her viral TikTok video gained the attention of many of her fans, who compared her to Shakira.

Makhadzi was dancing to her song Mapara as she was preparing to make a meal.

Watch the video below:

More of Makahdzi's entertaining TikTok videos

The award-winning singer has gained some popularity on her social media pages with her hilarious TikTok videos.

In one skit-like clip, she acted out how she would ask a friend for some money.

Here, she is dancing to a new song by Fortunator.

Netizens show love to Makhadzi

Expressing fondness for the star, her fans showed her love in her videos. Some compared her dance moves to Shakira.

praisenyarang

praipraised:senyarang tone, my wallpaper and my profile how are you."

TumieFaithlauded:

"I ended up dating a Venda guy because of you. may I get my own video please it's my birthday."

Zinhle Zondi gushed:

"Makhadzi, I now understand Venda because of your music, would love to meet you one day."

Pearl Ngwenya89

"Umakhadzi is too much, we have been dancing to your hit songs."

StheloM joked:

“Ay yaaaas Queen. Shakira will give up she can’t compete….you are a Queen.”

Makhadzi celebrates buying her third house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News