Makhadzi is enjoying a vacation in Cape Town, sharing sizzling swimsuit pictures on her Instagram to the delight of fans

She donned a red two-piece swimsuit, showcasing her stunning body, and mentioned the need for a break after months of recording her new album Mbofholowo

Social media users praised her for taking time off and expressed their admiration for her vacation posts

Makhadzi is living her best life in Cape Town and she has shared pictures to prove it. The award-winning singer and dancer set timelines on fire when she posted content from her trip.

It's summer time and celebrities are finally showing off their stunning bodies. Ghanama singer Makhadzi is among the many stars who are taking a break from their busy schedules to unwind.

Unlike many stars who jetted out of the country for some quality time, Makhadzi visited the Mother City for her vacation. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared the content fans signed up for.

The star turned heads in a red two-piece swimsuit. The look left very little to the imagination and many praised her for her banging body. She wrote:

"I needed fresh air after spending a lot of months recording Mbofholowo album. Iam out with friends, having fun. I can’t wait to rock Zimbabwe and Mozambique this weekend 14 October. #mbofholowoalbum."

Makhadzi turns heads with saucy post

Social media users loved Makhadzi's look. Some fans applauded the singer for taking some time off to have a good time.

@tlangimitch said:

"We could have gone together Mus my queen."

@mukololowahakutama added:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hot like heater"

@rhee_wacho wrote:

"It’s giving "

@winnie_mphaka commented:

"Looking hot my queen ❤️❤️"

@iam.kristin8 added:

"In Zimbabwe we say Makhadzi Manyama"

@makaveli_thhalefa said:

"Have a Blessed one !! weekend"

Makhadzi hailed for her natural beauty after sharing make-up and filter free pictures online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has been praised for her clear skin and natural beauty. The singer stunned her fans by sharing pictures of her natural hair and make-up-free face.

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi recently showed off her flawless skin in a post that has since gone viral. The star, who has been serving international star vibes with her designer outfits and professionally done makeup, decided to go natural.

