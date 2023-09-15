South African singer and dancer Makhadzi has received praise from her social media followers for showcasing her natural beauty in stunning pictures

In a viral Instagram post, Makhadzi revealed her clear skin and makeup-free face, a departure from her usual glamorous look

Makhadzi was applauded for allowing her skin to breathe and reaping benefits such as less skin damage and fewer allergies

Makhadzi has been praised by her social media followers for her clear asking and natural beauty. The singer stunned her fans when she shared pictures showing her natural hair and make-up-free face.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star showed off her clear skin and natural hair. Although the post was about her new music, fans couldn't help but notice her flawless skin.

Briefly News spoke to beauty therapist Phomolo Mojela from Fancy Beauty who explained the importance of skin treatments and skin care routines.

"It's important to have skin treatments and not rely on store-bought products only because the results are temporary. Skin treatments give results that last longer than the results from store-bought products."

She also encouraged people to get skin assessments and watch what they eat and drink as they also affect how the skin looks.

Phomolo also applauded Makhadzi for taking the heavy makeup off and allowing her skin to breathe. She said that some of the benefits include:

"Less damage to the skin, It's less expensive as you are not using too many products. No makeup also means less allergy reactions."

Fans react to Makhadzi's post

Social media users praised Makhadzi for her natural beauty. Many were already asking her for her beauty secrets.

@kgaugelo_makoma_muriel wrote:

"Natural beauty. No filter. O botse kudu wešu."

@kgomotsobochedi added:

"Skinnnnnnn "

@daudayakubu60 noted:

"fire my queen i love you from Nigeria ❤️"

@nommiemogorosi said:

"Clear skin ❤️ soo beautiful "

@mariaana_tate commented:

"what !!??? You are beautiful"

@idalololiwe said:

"Natural beautiful my queen ❤️"

