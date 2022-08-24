Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda had her fans and followers taking a second glance after posting a beautiful pic on Twiter

The Celebrity Game Night presenter, who usually posts glammed-up pictures, showed off her bare face, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her

Fans quickly flooded the media personality's timeline asking for her skin routine because they also want flawless skin

Anele Mdoda had her fans praising her flawless skin after posting a picture showing off her gorgeous face. The star, who usually rocks heavy makeup due to the nature of her work, allowed her skin to breathe in a recent snap.

Anele Mdoda shared pictures of her makeup-free face on her social media pages. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The Celebrity Game Night presenter posted a picture of her fresh-looking face, something that many celebrities shy away from.

Fans who are used to seeing Anele Mdoda wearing heavy makeup flooded her comments section with praise for her skin. Some Twitter users even asked the star for her skin regimen because they also want to look ravishing.

@Karabo_Fothane said:

"If I could sleep and wake with such eyebrows, I would be a happy happy HAPPY girl ."

@Collen_KM said:

"Yey Anele! I almost dmd you and ask for your tens whilst I have them, and we were talking this morning just because of this beautiful pic ."

@Yadlimpisi added:

"That's why I don't like make up, look how natural and beautiful you are"

Source: Briefly News