Award-winning singer Makhadzi had the internet howling after a video clip of her performance went viral

She floated to the stage as part of her entrance, and fans were confused as she got stuck in mid-air

Many blamed Beyonce Knowles for this, as this is her signature performance stunts

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Makhadzi made a dramatic entrance on stage where she was tied to the cables but got stuck mid-air. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi's stage energy remains unmatched in the local music scene. She recently performed at the Royal Festival in Venda, but her entrance remained a huge topic of discussion.

Makhadzi makes dramatic stage entrance

Award-winning singer Makhadzi was performing at the festival in Limpopo, where she entered the stage rather dramatically. She decided to float to the stage as she was tied to the cables but got stuck mid-air.

In the video shared by @MDNnewss, Makhadzi gets stuck before she can reach the stage. But she continued singing like she was not fighting for her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Makhadzi 's entrance at Royal festival in Venda, Limpopo."

Netizens poke fun at Makhadzi

The viral video clip had the internet howling, as many of her fans were confused as she got stuck in mid-air.

Some blamed Pop icon Beyonce Knowles for this, as she occasionally makes these dramatic entrances.

@SpheDludla asked:

"Did she eventually make it to the stage?"

@phillibecks said:

"Never, give up in life. Who could think Makhazi could be this popular today when, she was just singing in the street 5 years ago."

@Mandla_Cam joked:

"Beyoncé you will pay for your sins."

Makhadzi draws inspiration from Beyonce but fails

This wouldn't be the first time Beyonce Knowles inspired Makhadzi. She previously had an outfit designed like Beyonce's Lion bodysuit.

It was an epic fail as many internet users trolled and poked fun at Makhadzi. She, too, admitted that the costume was a big no, and she promised never to make that mistake ever again.

Makhadzi's striking beauty gets internet approval

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi's radiant beauty had the internet raving.

She shared filter-free and makeup-free selfies, and her fans gushed over her. The singer usually posts images with heavy make-up and many filters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News