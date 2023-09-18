Makhadzi announced that she is shooting a documentary about how her music journey started

The musician is also currently in a legal battle with her former employer, Open Mic Productions, but she hopes to include them in the doccie

Despite her busy schedule, the Venda Queen recently shut the Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo down with her grand entrance

Musician Makhadzi shared that she is busy shooting her documentary.

When it comes to giving people a showstopping performance without fail, musician Makhadzi takes the cup. The star recently shared some news about her upcoming project that she is busy with.

Makhadzi shoots her music journey doccie

The Ghanama hitmaker keeps setting the bar high. The ever-so-gorgeous Venda Queen has been touring the world, performing across the globe, and now she has decided to remind peeps of where she comes from.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Makhadzi shared that she is currently filming her documentary.

She will showcase how she started singing at the taxi rank to become Mzansi's top showstopper.

Makhadzi said:

"I think it's important to share my path to success with those around me."

Makhadzi also mentioned that though she is in a legal battle with her previous employer, Open Mic Productions, she wants to add them to her documentary as they played a vital role in her music career.

"I am not engaged in a personal dispute with them; this is strictly a business matter that I intend to resolve through legal means. Nevertheless, I envision involving them in the documentary in the future, as they have significantly contributed to my career during our years of collaboration.

"However, at this moment, my focus is on featuring my family, friends, and relationships in the documentary," she said.

Makhadzi shutdown the Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival

The Ghanama hitmaker did it again this past weekend on Saturday, 16 September 2023, as she shut down the festival with her killer performance, not forgetting her dramatic grand entrance.

The Royal Heritage Festival posted a video of Makhadzi performing on their Twitter timeline and captioned it:

"Our Queen Makhadzi."

Watch the clip below:

Fans and social media users went straight to the comment section and flooded it with their opinions, and others congratulated the queen:

@I_am_Lungelo responded:

"I may not understand the language, but I love her music. She's is not trying to sound like anyone. She's the best performer. The queen of SA music."

@AzwianewiD said:

"My African Queen Makhadzi ndi star."

@Thomasmagau1 wrote:

"Congratulations Queen."

@Manenzhe_samuel replied:

"Well done to the team. Makhadzi wa vho rwine."

@NtsienihHulie said:

"Makhadzi wa vho rwine."

@SitholeNJ said:

"#RoyalHFestival @MakhadziSA is on the other level BOOOOOM She doesn't belong HERE big up Khadzinator."

Makhadzi leaves Open Mic Productions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi, the popular South African musician known for hits like Matorokisi, has reportedly parted ways with her record label, Open Mic Productions.

Makhadzi signed a three-year contract with the company in March 2020, but her contract was not renewed when it expired in March 2023. The South African reports that Makhadzi stated that she anticipated a way forward but did not hear from the label, prompting her to send a final email acknowledging the contract had ended.

