Makhadzi comes from humble beginnings but she never allowed her disadvantaged background to stop her from reaching her goals

Even though she grew up in a dusty village with few opportunities, the singer has climbed up the ladder of success and is now one of the most booked artists in Mzansi

Makhadzi used to perform for a few people at taxi ranks but now she's filling up huge stadiums and touring in and outside the country, and of course making bank

Makhadzi has been named one of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 because she's living proof that hard work pays off in the entertainment space regardless of where you come from

Makhadzi is an inspiration to many women because she also comes from humble beginnings. The Limpopo-born singer did not have it easy and worked hard to make something of her life.

Just like every South African girl from a disadvantaged background, the Ghanama hitmaker grew up in a dusty small village, Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani and had big dreams.

Her hard work and determination are paying off big time. The hitmaker now owns a huge mansion, drives around in lux vehicles and is filling up stadiums in Mzansi and outside the country.

Makhadzi is one of the most popular artists in Mzansi and thousands of young women look up to her for inspiration.

Did Makhadzi sing and dance at taxi ranks before she became a star?

Before she became rich and famous, Makhadzi used to perform at taxi ranks to make ends meet. The songstress would entertain a handful of people at the time, who would give her money so she could put food on the table.

The determined singer didn't mind not making money at the time because her intentions were to get noticed by someone in the music industry. TshisaLIVE reports that from dancing at taxi ranks, Makhadzi has climbed up the ladder of success. She told the publication:

"I was doing music because I liked dancing so I was doing it out of love and not knowing I will be where I am today."

Makhadzi accuses ex-manager of exploiting her

When the singer finally got her big break in the music scene, her ex-manager allegedly abused and exploited her. She called her former manager Rita Dee Nephawe out on her timeline, reports IOL.

Makhadzi complained that her former manager allegedly refused to pay her the royalties from her debut album, Matorokisi. She accused Rita Dee of stealing her money, adding she was in pain and crying alone at the time.

Is Makhadzi's car under her former manager's name?

The award-winning singer said she paid off her first car, a Kia Picanto, but surprisingly said it was under Rita Dee's name.

Makhadzi revealed on social media that Rita Dee refused to turn ownership over to her, reports The Citizen.

She complained that she was tired of being a "slave", adding that everything she worked hard for would be under Rita Dee's name if she died.

Makhadzi fills up Botswana Stadium

The vocalist inspired artists who are currently struggling when she performed at a packed stadium in Botswana, reports Daily Sun.

The star went from performing for a small crowd at local taxi ranks to being an international idol.

After filling up the stadium in the neighbouring country, Makhadzi went on to perform in the UK and Canada. She constantly performs at packed shows across Mzansi.

She's one of the most energetic performers and most booked artists in the country.

Briefly News 2022 Women of Wonder aims to inspire women

Briefly News wants to celebrate the female changemakers of 2022 by honouring a few influential, inspiring women. The team looked for women who made a success despite some tough challenges they faced in their respective sectors.

Our goal is to create inspirational content that shows our audience what the embodiment of a resilient and strong South A woman is. Briefly News hopes to motivate other women to go beyond their limits.

Makhadzi buys R4 million home cash

In other inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi is a true inspiration.

The singer has revealed that she paid cash for her beautiful mansion. She bought the house recently for R4 million.

In a video, the Ghanama hitmaker boastfully tells her fans that she doesn't owe any bank after purchasing the beautiful crib. She has been putting in the work and it is paying off big time.

The energetic singer gives her all on stage and has been gigging across the continent doing what she does best. Khadzi has also been consistently dropping bangers since she became a professional recording artist. The star's supporters are here for all her success.

