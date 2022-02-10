“True Inspiration”: Makhadzi Shares That She Bought Her R4 Million Mansion Cash

Award-winning singer Makhadzi has revealed that she paid cash for her R4 million mansion after putting in the work

The Ghanama hitmaker gave her fans a tour of her beautiful crib in a video that was posted on YouTube recently by Fresh Trendz

The Limpopo-born artist's fans shared that they are inspired by her hard work when they congratulated their fave for buying the massive house

Makhadzi is a true inspiration. The singer has revealed that she paid cash for her beautiful mansion. She bought the house recently for R4 million.

Makhadzi revealed that she paid cash for her R4 million house. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

In a video, the Ghanama hitmaker boastfully tells her fans that she doesn't owe any bank after purchasing the beautiful crib. She has been putting in the work and it is paying off big time.

The energetic performer gives her all on stage and has been travelling across the continent doing what she does best. She's also been consistently dropping hits since she became a professional recording artist. Her fans are here for all her success.

According to ZAlebs, the video of Makhadzi giving her peeps a tour of her house was shared by Fresh Trendz on YouTube. The publication reports that while Khadzi was showing off the house, her friend in the background said the crib costs R4 million.

Peeps took to Fresh Trendz' comment section on the video-sharing app to congratulate the award-winning singer.

Cuzzie Yam said:

"I’m so happy for her and inspired by her success. She is a hard worker for her to reap the fruits of her hard labour. Congratulations Mama."

Alondwe Amina wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful, I'm so happy for you."

Stheh Shelembe commented:

"True inspiration."

Ingii Maggs said:

"Hard work pays."

Thoe Sibanda wrote:

"Im super happy for you, Khadzi."

Zanele Patience Mzimela added:

"Congratulations Makhadzi."

Makhadzi and Master KG's new single 'Kulakwe' rakes in numbers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi and Master KG are raking in numbers with their new single. The couple dropped Kulakwe recently and the single is already raking in the numbers.

The singer and music producer teamed up and released the single just a few weeks after confirming that they're back together. Kulakwe dropped on Friday morning, 4 February.

Taking to Twitter, Makhadzi shared that the song gathered 100 000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours after they dropped it. The lit track also made it on iTunes Top 3 on its release date.

