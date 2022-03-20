Weekly Wrap: Zola 7 Fires Back at Pearl, RHOD’s Shares Snaps and Python Attack

Zola 7 has made it clear that he will not stay quiet and allow Pearl Thusi to make defamatory claims against him. The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has joined the long list of Mzansi celebs who have vacationed in Thailand. A video of a woman being attacked and bitten by her pet python caused a ruckus online.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi's very own Black Pearl is known for flaunting all the best experiences her celebrity lifestyle has to offer and her weekend away in Cape Town was no exception. The much-anticipated Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired.

1. Zola 7 Fires Back at Pearl Thusi’s Gender Based Violence Accusations As Mzansi Continues to Help the Star

Zola 7 has made it clear that he will not stay quiet and allow Pearl Thusi to make defamatory claims against him. The musician has clapped back at the actress' comment.

Zola 7 has clapped back at Pearl Thusi's GBV accusations. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sana Luma hitmaker, Zola 7, has rebutted Pearl Thusi's GBV accusations. The musician has told the actress, in a few words, to get to know him before making such huge claims against him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Just last week, Pearl Thusi made it clear that she would not be joining the rest of Mzansi in making a financial contribution to Zola because he had a violence charge against him. The comment came after a social media user accused Mzansi celebs of letting one of their own suffering.

2. ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ Star LaConco Shares Snaps From Her Luxurious Trip to Thailand

The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has joined the long list of Mzansi celebs who have vacationed in Thailand. The star joins the likes of actress Amanda du Pont, who have visited the beautiful Asian country.

The businesswoman decided to spoil herself after successfully launching her clothing line. The T-shirt range comprises clothing pieces with some of her favourite sayings like 'Gugul me'.

According to TimesLIVE, LaConco flooded her Instagram page with pictures and videos from the trip. She also said that she was surrounded by great company and positive vibes. She wrote:

"Bona ne ladies of SA shook their a** just a little but lived more on a yacht. You ladies are a vibe, good music and lots of positive conversations."

3. Video Shows Woman Being Bitten by Her Aggravated Python, Mzansi Advises Her to Get a Safer Pet

A video of a woman being attacked and bitten by her pet python caused a ruckus online and further raised Saffas’ trust issues when it comes to the much-feared reptile species.

Online user David Thomas shared the clip on Facebook, which shows the woman opening the snake tank. The python peeps its head out of the container, to which the lady tries to play off cutely; however, it snaps and bites her arm. The large serpent continues to tightly wrap itself around her arm and leg.

The woman and a man try to strategically remove the snake, proving a major challenge. The struggling woman can be seen bleeding as she battles with her aggravated pet before the clip ends.

4. Pearl Thusi Cutely Teaches Fans How to Pose on a Luxury Yacht: “Just Helping Ya’ll Out”

Mzansi's very own Black Pearl is known for flaunting all the best experiences her celebrity lifestyle has to offer and her weekend away in Cape Town was no exception.

It seems Pearl Thusi was invited to one very exclusive all-white yacht party at what looks like the V&A Waterfront in the Mother City. The actress did not share many details about her trip but just one look at Thusi's Instagram feed has us all feeling some serious FOMO.

Mama Panther rocked a custom denim jacket that was giving off 90's fashion vibes while keeping things extra cute in a pair of skinny black stilettos.

5. ‘Young, Famous & African’ Aired and Khanyi Mbau Kicked It Off With Controversial Parenting of Her 15 Year Old

The much-anticipated Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired. To no surprise, Khanyi Mbau is already a hot topic for the way she chooses to parent her teenage daughter.

The long-awaited Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African, has finally aired its first episode and Khanyi Mbau has already taken the centre of attention. The media personality left her castmates with their jaws on the floor when she told them about her parenting choices.

The South African reports that Mbau shared that she lets her 15-year-old daughter live in her very own apartment just next to hers. This would allow Khanukani the freedom to be who she really is, without her mother's interference.

Source: Briefly News