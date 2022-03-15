The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco is living her best life in Thailand

The reality TV star recently let her followers in on all the activities that she has been up to on her luxurious trip

The businesswoman also shared that the Thailand getaway was a dream come true for her, and she is looking forward to more adventures

The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has joined the long list of Mzansi celebs who have vacationed in Thailand. The star joins the likes of actress Amanda du Pont, who have visited the beautiful Asian country.

The businesswoman decided to spoil herself after successfully launching her clothing line. The T-shirt range comprises clothing pieces with some of her favourite sayings like 'Gugul me'.

According to TimesLIVE, LaConco flooded her Instagram page with pictures and videos from the trip. She also said that she was surrounded by great company and positive vibes. She wrote:

"Bona ne ladies of SA shook their a** just a little but lived more on a yacht. You ladies are a vibe, good music and lots of positive conversations."

She also added that it has always been one of her wishes to travel to Thailand. This is however not her last trip as she is looking forward to more adventures this year. She wrote:

"My desire to visit Thailand has been gracefully fulfilled! Looking forward to more adventures, I’m here still with my arms wide open, awaiting what God has for me in 2022."

The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco shows gratitude to her supporters despite the online trolls

Briefly News previously reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco says she is unfazed by the hate she has been receiving from the viewers of the show.

LaConco has been topping social media trending lists for her beef with newbie Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku.

Fans of the show have accused the star of starting unnecessary drama with MaKhumalo. Taking to Twitter, peeps said that LaConco's hatred for Thobile is now boring.

@Tshegooooh wrote:

"Nobody annoys me as much as LaConco this season. She’s such a sour peach man. What’s this mean girl energy directed at Thobile? #RHODurban"

