Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco says she remains unfazed by the trolls who have been dragging her online

The reality TV star also took to her social media pages to tell her fans and those that have been supporting her business that she is grateful

LaConco has been bashed by Real Housewives of Durban viewers for her bitterness towards Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco says she is unfazed by the hate she has been receiving from the viewers of the show.

'Real Housewives of Durban' Star LaConco has been dragged online for her hatred towards Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco has been topping social media trending lists for her beef with newbie Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku.

Fans of the show have accused the star of starting unnecessary drama with MaKhumalo. Taking to Twitter, peeps said that LaConco's hatred for Thobile is now boring.

@Tshegooooh wrote:

"Nobody annoys me as much as LaConco this season. She’s such a sour peach man. What’s this mean girl energy directed at Thobile? #RHODurban"

@MissMirandahh said:

"I have been ignoring this for the past 2 episodes, I don't appreciate Laconco's nasty comments about Makhumalo. I mean this is the 3rd episode she's been shading her. Better keep quiet if you have nothing good to say about umuntu #RHODurban"

@chuene_paballo noted:

"Please send Laconco to the Russians yooh she’s becoming a problem now #RHODurban"

TimesLive has however reported that LaConco is not bothered about the mean comments online. According to the publication, LaConco is grateful for all her fans. She wrote:

"Appreciation post. God, I can feel you giving me an experience of who you are. The more I rest in you the greater it is. I’m grateful for it all, thank you my redeemer."

'The Real Housewives of Durban' viewers feel Thobile MaKhumalo should not be on the show: “She Doesn't Fit In”

In related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku has been a topic for The Real Housewives of Durban viewers since her debut on the show. The reality TV star seems to have failed to impress the viewers, who are now lobbying for her exit on the show.

Although she is not new to the world of reality TV, SA viewers feel that Thobile does not fit in with RHOD.

Thobile addressed the backlash in a recent interview with TshisaLive, saying that the trolls do not bother her. She spoke about how she is proud of her rural background and will keep showing her house.

