A South African sporting icon has sparked controversy after appearing at a high-profile US political event involving Donald Trump

Remarks made during the engagement have drawn strong reactions across South Africa and abroad

The appearance has triggered a wave of criticism online, with users divided over his public stance and associations

South African golfing legend Gary Player has incited the anger of many South Africans following his recent remarks linked to United States President Donald Trump.

Player, who arrived at the LIV Golf South Africa months ago, has in recent memory found himself in the spotlight after a controversial incident in which he referred to Black hotel staff in a manner that drew criticism, further fuelling debate around his public conduct. The latest backlash intensified on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

According to AOL, Player was among a group of sporting figures who met Trump in Washington, D.C. They were present alongside LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The group was in attendance as Trump signed a presidential memorandum restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

Gary Player warns the US youth

During the event, the 89-year-old golf legend was allowed to speak. He used the moment to explain the importance of restoring the fitness test while also delivering a warning message about modern society.

“There is a silent war taking place against America today, and what we’ve got to do is make these kids realise that freedom, and exercise, and education start with reading some books,” he said at the White House, surrounded by children of varying ages.

He added,

“Yes, keep your phone, but also read some good books, and listen to what Mr Kennedy has said. What you put in your body is so important. What a wonderful job he’s done, and all your cabinet members, in which I say thank you for maintaining this great word, this cherished word, freedom.”

South Africans and Americans reacted strongly after footage aired on Fox News showed Player alongside Trump and praising the US President, who has repeatedly promoted claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa. Some critics interpreted Player’s presence and comments as controversial and even as a betrayal.

Social media reactions to Player and Trump meeting

Social media users did not hold back in their criticism, with reactions flooding various platforms:

@UrbanLo:

“Gary Player again chooses America over South Africa and global justice. He is right in saying ‘freedom, exercise, and education start with reading some books. What you put in your body is so important.’ But praising Trump? You let South Africa down, Gary.”

@AshrafGarda:

“What game is Gary Player playing?”

@azania1023:

“White South Africans are in charge in the US. First it was Elon Musk, now it is Gary Player.”

@waysandmeans71:

“He’s a South African citizen. Nobody needs his advice.”

@KirkBostrom:

“…says the South African citizen. Gary is not a US citizen.”

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised sport.

Source: Briefly News