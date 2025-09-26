, Johann Rupert is not only South Africa’s wealthiest individual but also a key figure in international diplomacy and high-level sporting initiatives

His work with Leopard Creek Golf Club has helped elevate South African golf to global recognition, combining top-tier facilities with world-class events

Beyond golf, Rupert’s involvement in rugby, football, and charitable projects shows how he uses sport to influence both social and international landscapes

Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

In May, he joined President Cyril Ramaphosa and legendary golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els on a trip to Washington, USA, for diplomatic talks with former President Donald Trump.

Rupert has also left a profound mark on South Africa’s sporting landscape, particularly golf. As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised powerhouse.

Golf: A legacy of excellence

At the centre of Rupert’s sporting influence is the Leopard Creek Golf Club in Mpumalanga, designed by golfing legend Gary Player and set near the Kruger National Park.

Spanning 355 hectares, the estate features an 18-hole championship course, a modern clubhouse, and exclusive residential facilities.

Leopard Creek is renowned for hosting the Alfred Dunhill Championship, a premier event on the DP World Tour that attracts top international talent.

The club’s combination of world-class design and environmental conservation has set a benchmark for golf course development in South Africa.

In 2024, Rupert played a pivotal role in global golf diplomacy by facilitating discussions between representatives of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. His efforts helped resolve internal disputes within the sport, solidifying his reputation as a unifying figure in the golfing world.

Rupert’s influence extends well beyond golf:

Rugby: In 2008, he acquired a 50% stake in Saracens, the English Premiership Rugby club, through Remgro. During his decade-long involvement, Rupert contributed to the club’s growth before selling his stake in 2018

Football: He has invested in South African football, including stakes in Betway Premiership clubs, to strengthen the sport’s infrastructure and raise its domestic profile. He owns Cape Town-based Stellenbosch FC.

Philanthropy: Beyond professional sports, Rupert co-founded the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, which has supported over 65 global projects.

These initiatives use sport to tackle social issues such as poverty, homelessness, and youth violence.

Global influence and future Outlook

Johann Rupert’s impact is not confined to South Africa. His investments and philanthropic efforts continue to shape the global sports ecosystem, promoting collaboration, innovation, and social responsibility.

Through golf, rugby, football, and charitable initiatives, Rupert demonstrates a rare combination of business acumen and commitment to positive social impact.

