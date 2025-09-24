SAFA President Danny Jordaan owns homes in Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape, both valued in the millions

He maintains a taste for luxury cars, driving a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, reflecting a comfortable lifestyle

While estimates suggest a multi-million net worth, he has mentioned that his SAFA role provides only a limited annual honorarium

Danny Jordaan, the long-time South African Football Association (SAFA) president, has lived much of his adult life in the public eye, from his role in delivering the 2010 FIFA World Cup to his current battles in the courtroom.

Beyond the boardroom and the headlines, questions often arise about how Jordaan lives, what assets he owns, and how much he is actually worth.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan reportedly owns two properties in Johannesburg. Image; Sharon Serotle

Source: Getty Images

According to FARPost, Jordaan owns two properties: a house in Johannesburg valued at around R6 million and another in the Eastern Cape estimated at R4 million.

Together, the fittings and appliances in the two homes are said to add another R2 million to his asset base. These figures suggest that Jordaan has quietly accumulated a solid property portfolio, even while insisting that his role at SAFA is voluntary.

A taste for German cars

Court papers reported by The Citizen revealed that Jordaan owns two cars: a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, together worth more than R700,000.

While not the supercars often associated with celebrity lifestyles, the vehicles reflect a preference for quality and reliability, typical of South Africa’s professional elite.

In a revelation that surprised many, Jordaan told FARPost that as SAFA president he receives no fixed salary.

Instead, he claims to be paid an annual honorarium ranging between nothing and R100,000, depending on the association’s performance.

This figure stands in sharp contrast to the millions in property he holds, leaving lingering questions about whether he has other income streams outside his football administration role.

Net worth estimates

The estimated Jordaan’s net worth is in the range of US$3.3 – 3.7 million (roughly R60–65 million).

However, those figures should be treated with caution. With little transparency around his business interests or investments, such estimates are largely speculative and based on known property and vehicle holdings.

Danny Jordaan has appeared in court over fraud allegations. Image: Sharon Serotle

Source: Getty Images

Legal battles and lifestyle contradictions

Jordaan’s lifestyle has also come under scrutiny because of ongoing legal troubles. He is facing allegations of fraud and theft relating to about R1.3 million in SAFA funds allegedly misused between 2014 and 2018. He has denied wrongdoing, but the charges have cast a shadow over his financial dealings.

Despite the controversies, Jordaan continues to project the image of a seasoned administrator rather than a flashy sports mogul. His homes and cars point to a comfortable life, but not an extravagant one, leaving his true financial standing a matter of speculation.

Danny Jordaan defends his position

