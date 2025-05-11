The South African Football Association (SAFA) has responded to allegations that its president, Danny Jordaan, received a R10 million payment from the association in 2020, reportedly without the approval of the NEC.

The South African football governing body maintains that the allegation is part of an ongoing smear campaign aimed at undermining SAFA President and pushing for a change in leadership in the association.

“These claims are not only baseless but also deliberately misleading and, frankly, absurd,” the statement read.

“What makes this situation even more concerning is that it appears to stem from an individual who unlawfully accessed SAFA’s financial systems, misinterpreted the data they extracted, and then disseminated it to third parties in an attempt to fabricate a false narrative.

“The financial report in question, obtained through illegal means, details all payments made to the President dating back to 2007. It spans an 18-year period during which Dr. Danny Jordaan served in multiple roles within SAFA—including CEO until 2008, head of the 2010 World Cup Bid until 2006, and CEO of the FIFA World Cup from 2006 to 2011.

“Furthermore, the report includes meeting allowances and honorariums paid to all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) over a span of more than 13 years—standard practice for members serving the organization in official capacities.”

Source: Briefly News