SAFA are in the midst of fan criticism over multiple issues, despite them helping several local coaches secure top qualifications

The Mzansi football governing body has fallen under scrutiny after their inability to pay salaries and the recent saga surrounding Tebogo Mokoena which could cost Bafana Bafana

Local football fans lashed out at SAFA on social media, saying the body needs to be held accountable for their recent struggles

Mzansi football governing body, SAFA has come under scrutiny from local fans despite their efforts to help several local coaches secure their Pro Licenses.

The governing body has been criticised for its inability to pay salaries and Bafana Bafana facing a possible point deduction after fielding the suspended Tebogo Mokoena.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela and Golden Arrows tactician Manqoba Mngqithi are in line for top qualifications.

Coaches such as Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi atteneded refresher courses ahead of their Pro License courses, while questions remain over SAFA being unable to pay salaries.

SAFA helps local coaches, amid criticism from fans

Steenbok speaks about local coaches in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, SAFA Technical Director Walter Steenbok said the governing arranged the course to help coaches such as Golden Arrows tactician Manqoba Mngqithi.

Steenbok said:

“They have done their A License course in 2011, so the idea was to refresh them because their certificates now need to be refreshed. The main aim was to prepare them for the Pro License in 2026 or 2027, so it was important to get them refreshed. So, we are preparing a big pool of coaches in the South African leagues and the national team.”

Mngqithi was unveiled as the Arrows coach in the video below:

South African coaches are preparing for top-level qualification

In addition to Mngqithi, Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela also attended the course alongside tacticians from other local leagues and the national team.

The drive to promote local coaches has not been met by positive reviews from local fan who are still reeling from SAFA’s recent struggles.

Bafana players’ salaries have been delayed by SAFA’s financial woes while the side could face a three-point deduction due to Mokoena’s controversial selection.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan has been questioned by local fans.

Fans claim SAFA is damaging local football

Local football fans criticised SAFA on social media, saying they should deal with their internal struggles instead of helping local coaches.

Liyanda Magawu made a suggestion:

“Jordaan must resign, he has failed dismally as a leader.”

Mcebisi Justice Ntukela is upset:

“SAFA is a disgrace in this world and is politically influenced.”

Nicolas Chou Seturumane asked a question:

“Manqoba what were u waiting for?”

Mark A. Stark says SAFA could cost Bafana:

“I suppose that will cost us the World Cup because they forgot about the suspended player saga.”

Nickie Cargo wants changes at SAFA:

“Get rid of the president first and expect changes.”

Lesotho FA confirms complaint over Tebogo Mokoena saga

As reported by Briefly News, Lesotho FA confirmed they have lodged an official complaint over Bafana Bafana selecting suspended midfielder Tebogo Mokoena.

Mokoena played against Lesotho during Bafana’s 2-0 victory on Friday, 21 March 2025, in Polokwane yet the Mamelodi Sundowns star was supposed to be suspended.

