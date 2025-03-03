Manqoba Mngqithi is back in the Premier Soccer League months after being sacked by former club Mamelodi Sundowns due to poor start in the CAF Champions League

South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi has returned to his former club months after being sacked by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Mzansi tactician was shown the exit doors last year after spending 11 years with the Brazilians, serving as an assistant coach under Pitso Mosimane and working as a co-manager with Rulani Mokwena.

Masandawana's poor start in the CAF Champions League group phase coupled with an unfortunate loss to newly promoted side Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup led to his sack and was replaced by Miguel Cardoso.

Manqoba Mngqithi lands a new job in the Premier Soccer League months after being sacked by Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @Masandawana.

Mngqithi returns to Golden Arrows, targets revenge on Sundowns

Mngqithi has returned to his former club, Lamontville Golden Arrows, and will be seeking revenge against his old team, Mamelodi Sundowns when they face off in his first official match.

The 53-year-old is coming in as a replacement for Mabhuti Khenyeza, who left the Backheel Boys to join Chippa United.

The Arrows are 11th on the Betway Premiership table, racking up 20 points from 16 games played so far this season, and a win in their next match could see them move up on the log.

Sundowns are on a good run of form in the league, but will come up against a familiar face in Mngqithi, and Cardoso will want to prove is worth that he was rightly chosen to replace Manqoba, while the SA coach will want the reverse.

The Brazilians have gotten the better of Golden Arrows twice this campaign, Mngqithi led them to a 5-0 win in the Carling Knockout Cup in October, with Cardoso also thrashing the Backheel Boys 4-0 in the league last month.

Source: Briefly News