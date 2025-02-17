Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is still waiting for the ‘right project’ after leaving the PSL champions

Agent Mike Makaab praised Mnqqithi as a professional who is not willing to make any hasty decisions but is determined to earn a new job

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mnqgithi did not deserve to be the coach of the side that won seven consecutive PSL titles

After leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in December 2024, coach Manqoba Mngqithi is still looking for a new job.

Football agent Mike Makaab said the former Sundowns coach is not willing to make hasty decisions and will only join a new club that fits his criteria.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been unemployed since leaving Masandawana. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Mngqithi left Sundowns after inconsistent results in the CAF Champions League and was replaced by Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso who has only lost one PSL match.

Manqoba Mngqithi is waiting for the ‘right project'

Makaab speaks about Mnqqithi in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Makaab called Mngqithi a professional, while his former assistant Romain Folz has been linked to SuperSport United.

Makaab said:

“I’m meeting him [Mngqithi] soon, but we’re not going to be under any pressure to make hasty decisions. As I’ve said, and I’ll say it again, it’s got to be the right project for him. He’s that sort of coach; he’s professional in his approach, and for him, it’s not about being a coach of a football club, but it’s about being involved in a football project. He was at Sundowns for 11 years.”

Sundowns celebrated their Nedbank Cup victory on Twitter (X):

Mamelodi Sundowns thrive under Miguel Cardoso

Since he departed the PSL champions, Sundowns have enjoyed success under Cardoso as they currently sit nine points clear atop the log.

Masandawana also qualified for the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League and has advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Cardoso has beefed up the Sundowns’ squad after adding Jayden Adams, Lucas Suarez and Keanu Cupido during the January transfer window.

Miguel Cardoso replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as the head coach of PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in December 2024. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans guess Mngqithi’s next move

Local football fans reacted on social media to guess Mngqithi’s next move, while some said the coach was not good enough for Sundowns.

Tha Biso is not a fan:

“If he was still the coach, last weekend Pirates would've easily collected three points from Downs, which is very rare for them.”

Modise Mpho made a suggestion:

“Golden Arrows. If he's lucky SS United might consider him looking at the fact that Hunt is struggling there, I believe he'd do better than Hunt with those players.”

Thabiso Smesh backs Mngqithi:

“He didn't fail at Sundowns.”

Luthando Ntshebae made a prediction:

“He is waiting for SuperSport to get rid of Hunt. I don't see any bigger team in RSA that will ask for his services.”

Mike Sikhululwe Jwarha Frans said Mngqithi made his bed:

“Chiefs wanted him and he was full of himself; just like his bitter agent.”

Manqoba Mngqithi has no hard feelings towards Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has no hard feelings towards the PSL champions who replaced him with Miguel Cardoso in December 2024.

Cardoso replaced Mngqithi after an inconsistent set of results in the CAF Champions League, while the former Downs coach is still looking for a new job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News